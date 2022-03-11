“Fought valiantly against an unprecedented wave”, says Badal accepting responsibility for SAD’s defeat

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sardar Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday accepted responsibility for the overall performance of the party in the Punjab Assembly polls which saw the party win just three seats in the 117-member Assembly.

In a statement, Badal said, “As one who was leading the force from the front, I deem it my moral duty to accept responsibility for the overall performance of the party instead of passing the buck to honest and conscientious Akali workers, candidates or alliance partners. They all fought valiantly against an unprecedented wave,”.

The SAD chief also offered his party’s “full constructive support” to the incoming Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab “if and wherever the next Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann deems it necessary”.

“As a responsible Panthic party committed to Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiat, SAD will always be willing to walk the extra mile to support the new CM in measures to promote the welfare and prosperity of Punjabis and in defending the interests of the state in religious, economic, territorial and river waters issues. In or out of power, SAD has always stood and will continue to stand for “chardhi kala” ( glory) of the Khalsa Panth and Punjab, and for peace and communal harmony in the state,” said Badal extending his congratulations and good wishes to the incoming CM and his party.

Thanking Punjabis who voted for the SAD-BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) alliance, the Akali chief said he was “greatly moved” by the hard work and commitment of the workers of both the parties.

“Even out of power, we have a responsibility not only towards these millions but also towards those who for some reason voted for other outfits. We will conscientiously discharge that responsibility,” he said.