Fearing defeat, Channi contesting from 2 constituencies: Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab Chief Ministerial candidate and Member of Parliament (MP) Bhagwant Mann on Monday said fearing defeat in the February 20 Assembly polls, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is contesting from two constituencies.

Addressing a Press conference, Mann said Channi’s decision to contest from Chamkaur Sahib as well as Bhadaur constituency shows either Congress is perturbed or the CM is definitely losing the Chamkaur Sahib seat (Channi’s constituency for three Assembly polls).

The AAP leader said Bhadaur constituency falls under his Lok Sabha constituency Sangrur and Bhadaur’s son Labh Singh Ugoke (AAP candidate) will win from constituency (Bhadaur).

“The people of Bhadaur constituency are revolutionary people and they never care about the Chief Minister and the bureaucracy. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the people of this constituency had made the Aam Aadmi Party winner with a huge margin. In the 2017 also the AAP candidate won the election and the team of Labh Singh Ugoke and other workers had done a tremendous job in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, due to which the AAP got a big lead from Bhadaur,” Mann said.

He said the people of Bhadaur constituency have decided that the winner will be Ugoke, because as he is a resident of Bhadaur constituency and a member of Aam Aadmi Party, so it doesn’t matter if Congress’s acting CM is contesting from the constituency.

The AAP leader said Ugoke has a clear image whereas seizure of Rs 10 Crore by the Enforcement Directorate from the relatives of CM has reached the people of Bhadaur. Mann claimed Channi would lose his security deposit in the constituency of Bhadaur.

Mann said the national convener of AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had given compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre to the farmers of Delhi for the loss of their crops due to unseasonal rains. Same will be implemented by the AAP government in Punjab, he added.