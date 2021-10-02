Farm Laws: Punjab CM urges Chairman Railway Board to withdraw cases against farmers

The Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday urged the chairman, Railway Board to withdraw the cases registered by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) against the members of Kissan organizations.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said the CM has impressed upon the chairman, Railway Board to take a sympathetic view of the matter and consider the withdrawal of cases against the members of various farmers’ organisations.

As part of the ongoing agitation against the farm laws enacted by the Centre, members of different farmers’ organizations had staged dharnas on the railway tracks in Punjab during 2020 and 2021. Consequently, the RPF had registered as many as 30 cases against them.

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC, which has a considerable hold in the Majha and Malwa regions of Punjab, Thursday postponed their proposed “rail roko’ agitation till 30 October after talks with the state government which withdrew 60 out of 105 cases registered against farmers.

The Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who held detailed deliberations with the farmers on Wednesday, had promised to take up withdrawal of the cases registered by the RPF.

The KMSC had blocked the Amritsar-Delhi and Tarn Taran-Ferozepur railway tracks for 169 days demanding repeal of three farm laws. The blockade was suspended in March.