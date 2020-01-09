Putting speculations over his successor in Punjab to rest, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Amarinder Singh on Thursday indicated he would continue to lead the party in the state even in next Assembly polls in 2022.

Amid slogans of ‘Saada naara, Captain dobaraa’ (Amarinder should be the CM again), Amarinder said he would not quit politics till he had ensured jobs for the youth and opportunities for all to grow in a progressive Punjab. “This is my state, you are all my people…I will always be here for you, and will not go anywhere till I have ensured the welfare of every citizen of Punjab,” the Amarinder vowed, amidst cheers and slogans from an enthusiastic crowd of youth, many of whom could be heard demanding that he should continue to stay at the helm for many more terms.

Addressing Punjab Youth Congress (PYC) members and workers at the installation ceremony of the youth wing’s newly elected office-bearers, Amarinder made it clear that he would continue to lead the state in its growth and development.

Scion of the erstwhile Patiala’s royal family, Amarinder had earlier announced that the 2017 Assembly polls would be his last political battle. He had cited the fact that he would be almost 80 by the time the next election comes in 2022. “We’re a young country. Surely you don’t expect an 80-year- old to contest an election. So yes, this is my last political battle,” Amarinder had said in the run up to 2017 Assembly polls.

However, in 2018, the CM said that he would not hang up his boots until the state was taken out of the “mess”. The Congress had stormed to power in Punjab, under Amarinder’s leadership, by winning 77 of the 117 seats and wrested power from the SAD-BJP combine in the 2017 polls. Earlier, he had led the Congress government from 2002 to 2007.

In September 2019 too , the CM said he will not quit politics until Punjab’s number one position is “restored” and he may fight the next Assembly polls, if needed. “I cannot think of quitting as long as Punjab’s people need me. My people suffered for 10 years under the SAD rule and its my commitment that I will wipe even the memories of those dark years and restore the state’s #1 position. If that means contesting next Assembly polls, so be it,” the 77-year-old CM had said in a tweet.