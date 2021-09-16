With eye on Assembly polls, Punjab govt to soon launch another mega recruitment drive

Months ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls, the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government intends to launch a mega recruitment drive to fill the vacant posts in various departments and in turn employ the deserving and eligible youth.

Disclosing this on Wednesday, the chief secretary, Vini Mahajan, said all the administrative departments should share the vacant direct quota posts with the employment generation, skill development and training department at the earliest to enable the launch of the state employee plan’s second phase.

Chairing a meeting to review the state employment plan with the administrative secretaries, Mahajan directed all the department heads to expedite the process of sending requisition of the remaining vacancies in their respective departments for filling them up to provide seamless and hassle-free services to the public.

Secretary, employment generation, Rahul Tiwari, apprised the chief secretary that 34 administrative departments have shared 22,441 direct quota vacancies for the second phase of the Punjab government’s recruitment plan, which were over and above 61,336 vacancies approved earlier by the Cabinet committee.

Under the state government’s flagship employment generation programme, “Ghar Ghar Rozgar and Karobar Mission”, the Punjab Cabinet had approved the state employee plan on 14 October 2020, with a mandate to give one lakh government jobs to the eligible youth besides giving nod to fill 61,336 vacancies in various departments.

The state government has been able to recruit 7,848 qualified candidates besides initiating the process of filling 44,543 vacancies in various departments, an official spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the chief secretary also instructed all the departments, boards, and corporations under the state government to ensure the implementation of e-office modules in their respective offices. She said the use of the e-office system will not only save time but will also help in doing the work in a paperless manner.