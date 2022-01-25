Explain reason for keeping Pak message, for reinstating Sidhu as minister, secret: Mann to Amarinder

A day after Captain Amarinder Singh claimed to have received a message from Pakistan to reinstate Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in his government as minister, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday asked the former Punjab

Chief Minister to explain the reason for keeping this message secret till now.

Addressing a Press conference today, Mann asked if it was at the behest of Pakistan that Amarinder, as CM, was again offering ministry to Sidhu.

He alleged the Punjab Lok Congress leader was making such statements to disturb the atmosphere of Punjab during the elections as he had nothing left now.

Without naming Amarinder’s Pakistani female friend Aroosa Alam who was a regular at the Chief Minister’s house in Chandigarh, Mann said ‘Pakistan’ himself used to live with him in his house (when he was the CM).

The AAP leader alleged Amarinder used to appoint ministers, Director General of Police and chief secretary of the state only after asking Pakistan. Amarinder used the services of senior officers of Punjab to take care of the fruits and vegetables in his Siswan Farm House (near Chandigarh), he alleged.

Reacting to Amarinder’s comment calling (Mann) a comedian, the AAP’s CM candidate who is Member of Parliament (MP) said this comedian has always raised the issues of Punjab’s water, Punjab’s agriculture, farmers and mafia in the Parliament.

“Whereas, when Amarinder was an MP, he did not even go to Parliament. His (Amarinder) attendance was the worst, let alone his chances of raising any issue pertaining Punjab and its people. Even as the CM, he deceived the people of Punjab. Instead of fulfilling the promises, he was leisurely spending time in his farmhouse. Today he is getting punished for the betrayal he has done with the people of Punjab,” he said.

The AAP leader condemned the sacrilege incident at the famous Kali Mata temple in Patiala and said that if the culprits in the old sacrilege cases had been punished severely, such incidents would not have happened time and again. He appealed to the people to maintain peace and wished for harmony in Punjab.