All eligible to get domestic gas connection in 1 month under Ujjwala scheme: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Friday said if any house in the state does not have a domestic gas connection, then such eligible families will be given gas connection in the next one month.

He directed the department to provide connections to the eligible families under the Ujjwala scheme by running an intensive campaign. Presiding over a state level meeting of Disha Committee today, the CM said drinking water is a fundamental right and it is our responsibility to provide clean drinking water to every person.

He directed the officers to make drinking water available in every house while working seriously in this direction. He said that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the work of providing drinking water connection to every household of every village would be completed before 1 November, 2021. Dhanis (hamlets) are also being covered under this scheme.

The CM also directed to organise special vaccination camps for the staff of the schools in view of the Covid pandemic. He said now the situation is slowly returning to normal, yet in view of the possibility of re-emergence of this pandemic, these camps should be organized for the school staff at the earliest.

During this meeting it was told that till now about 1.5 crore people have been vaccinated in the state. Of these, 36 lakh people have also received the second dose.

Khattar said no student should be deprived of school education in the state. He directed the concerned officers to target children between the age of 3 to 18 years so that no student drops out. He said that in order to secure the right to education, it is our responsibility to ensure that every child attends the school.

The CM directed officers to make necessary arrangements to ensure that the benefits of Social Security Samman Pension Scheme are given to the elderly and other beneficiaries at the village level itself. It was informed in the meeting that provision of Common Service Center is being made in the new village secretariats being built at every village level. In this manner it will be easy for the villagers to take the benefits of government schemes.