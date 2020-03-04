Haryana minister of state, social justice and empowerment, Om Prakash Yadav, on Wednesday said the state government is preparing an action plan for drug demand reduction.

Responding to the call for attention, in the Assembly, in respect to increasing cases of drug addicts and smuggling are being reported in the state, the minister said controlling the spread of drug abuse is a serious challenge and the state government is committed to tackling it effectively.

Yadav said the government is addressing the problem with a three-pronged strategy including regulation of supply of drugs, narcotic substances and reduction in the supply of illicit drugs/substances, management and treatment of drug addicts/dependant users, along with their rehabilitation and demand reduction in society through various interventions, he added.

He said that the police are undertaking regular checking and, 2587 cases were registered and 3422 persons were arrested in 2018 under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Apart from this, 14.70 kilograms (kg) heroin, 98.58 kg opium, 428.44 kg charas and 10351.94 kg poppy husk was recovered. similarly, 2677 cases were registered and 3551 persons were arrested in 2019 and 17.28 kg heroin, 119.71 kg opium, 155.31 kg charas and 11983.90 kg poppy husk was recovered.

Apart from this, the Special Task Force (STF) has been established in the state with its headquarter at Gurugram. One of the main objectives of STF is to combat drug trafficking.

The minister said the state government has declared ‘Nicotine’ as ‘Poison’ in the state of Haryana vide notification on October 15, 2015, and taken action on such products like-cigarettes, etc. under Poison Act, 1919. Police is also authorised to take action under the Poison Act, 1919.

He informed the state government is stringently implementing the ban on E-cigarettes, Hookah Bars, Flavoured Tobacco Molasses under the Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, 2019.

While sharing the details about the steps taken by the government for the management and treatment, the minister said that in order to provide treatment and manage the victims of substance abuse, the government is regulating the functioning of the drug de-addiction centers and the counseling centers through the Haryana Drug De-Addiction Rules, 2010.

He said the state licensing authority has issued 72 licenses in the state till date, out of which 10 drug de-addiction centers are operating in government district hospitals.

Sharing the information regarding the number of patients admitted and treated successfully, the minister said that 8809 patients were admitted and 3355 were treated in the year 2015 and 10871 patients were admitted and 4344 were treated in the year 2016.

Similarly, 10287 patients were admitted and 4414 were treated in the year 2017 and 14859 patients were admitted and 5564 were treated in the year 2018. Likewise, 15298 patients were admitted and 6556 were treated in the year 2019.