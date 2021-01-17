Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Saturday said the state has received more than 2.4 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and 20,000 doses of Covaxin for the Covid-19 vaccination programme commencing today at 77 sites in the state.

He said that two vaccines namely Covishield of Serum Institute of India and Covaxin of India Biotech are authorized for emergency use in Haryana.While congratulating the people of Haryana on the roll out of the vaccination programme by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi today, the CM said that this vaccination programme would prove to be an effective step in overcoming this global pandemic.

Khattar said Haryana has adequate cold chain space to store the Covid-19 vaccine. A state level vaccine store has been set up in Kurukshetra. This apart, four regional level stores have been set up in Hisar, Rohtak, Kurukshetra and Gurugram. Twenty two vaccine stores (one in each district) have also been set up. Apart from this, arrangement of 22 insulated vaccine vans has been made for the transportation of vaccine to 659 cold chain points across Haryana.

The CM said that Haryana had enough Covid hospitals to treat Corona patients and all the hospitals were equipped with oxygen beds, ICU beds and ventilators.

Khattar said the recovery rate in Haryana is more than 98 percent and the mortality rate is about one percent which is much lower than most states. He said that however, cases of Coronavirus are decreasing and the Covid-19 vaccine has also come up, the people still need to be vigilant to prevent the further spread of CoronaVirus by following precautionary measures like wearing a mask, maintaining hand hygiene and a physical distance of two yards. He also urged the people not to panic from Corona as it is completely curable.

Citing his own example, the Chief Minister said that he remained admitted in Medanta, Gurugram for 17 days due to Corona. As a result of strong will power and dedication of doctors, he successfully recovered from Covid.