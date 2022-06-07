Corruption will not be tolerated, more arrests in future as per law: AAP Punjab

With the arrested of former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in a corruption case, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the party has a zero-tolerance against corruption and no corrupt leader will be spared.

Addressing a Press conference, AAP’s chief Spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang welcomed the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government’s action against corruption and said more arrests would be initiated against ‘venal’ leaders as per the law in the future..

Lambasting Opposition parties, Kang said earlier, Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) and Congress were in cahoots to loot Punjab and had never arrested the corrupt for their crimes.

“However, AAP has formed the government to transform the system, and the Punjab government led by CM Mann is fervently working on it,” he added

Reacting to a query, the AAP spokesperson said Congress and Akali Dal are entirely responsible for ‘mayhem’ in Punjab as they have been sheltering drug mafia and gangsters during their regime.

“The Mann government, however, broke the nexus within two months after formation of the government in Punjab,” Kang added.

Attacking BJP for inducting several Congress leaders in the recent past, he said they want to shield the corrupt leaders, but no one will be spared if any proof of their wrongdoing is found.

“The AAP government is following the footsteps in Punjab of its party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal. We have earlier sacked and arrested the party’s health minister in the state. Our government has now taken action against corrupt Congress leaders without any biases,” Kang said.

He said corruption would not be tolerated by the AAP government, and exemplary action to be initiated against erring officials and leaders if found guilty.