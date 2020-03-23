A day after seven districts in Haryana were put under lockdown, Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar Monday extended the restrictions to the remaining 15 districts.

The lockdown will be enforced from beginning Tuesday morning, Manohar Lal Khattar said adding inter-state bus services and other public transport including taxis, auto rickshaws etc swill also remain suspended across the state till further orders.

“All state-borders shall also be shut till further orders. The entire interstate bus service has been shut down, till further orders. Anybody violating the government’s instructions shall be dealt with sternly. Legal action under Section 188 IPC shall be taken against the violators,” Khattar said. “The lockdown shall remain in place, till it will be required,” he added.

The CM also said he is contributing Rs Five lakh of savings to the state relief fund. All legislators have to also put in their monthly salaries in this fund. All administrative secretaries have also agreed to put in 20 per cent of their salaries to this fund. Other than Group D employees, it is expected that all the other government employees shall be at least contributing 10 per cent of their monthly salaries in this fund.

During the lockdown, the CM said no public transport services including taxis, auto-rickshaws. However, the exception will include transport of all kinds to and from hospitals, airports, railway station, bus terminals and for essential services.

He said all shops, commercial establishments, offices and factories, workshops, godowns etc. will close operations. All foreign returnees are directed to remain under strict home quarantine for a period as decided by local health authorities.

People are required to stay at home and come out only for basic services while strictly following social distancing guidelines, the CM said adding that any congregation of more than five persons will be prohibited in public places.

Establishments providing essential services will be exempted from the lock-down. Manufacturing units engaged in the production of essential commodities, agriculture commodities and agriculture inputs, food items and wholesalers, retailers of such items.

Khattar said Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) should take necessary measures for social distancing and maintaining essential services. If any violation found, the same shall be informed to the police control room by the president or secretary of RWA. In case, such information not given to police, then concerned president or secretary of RWA shall be responsible.