Converting jails into correctional homes : Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said inclusive attention is being paid to the mental, religious and social development of the prisoners locked in the jails of the state.

Speaking at a programme organised after inaugurating the newly constructed District Jail in Nuh today, he said jails are functioning as correctional homes and the government is completely focused towards the improvement of the prisoners.

There is also a provision to set up spiritual or meditation centers in Haryana jails so that they can meditate for peace of mind and relieve stress. Work is being done in the direction of bringing in behavioural changes of the prisoners so as to make them good citizens by converting jails into correctional homes, said Khattar.

“We should hate crime and not the criminal. In such a situation, a better environment is being given to the prisoners in the jail premises for their improvement,” said the CM.

He said continuous counseling process is being done for the prisoners in the jails and after their release; the police department will also counsel them at a later stage so that criminal tendency does not reoccur in them.

The CM directed the jail administration that the prisoners should not be tortured, but attention should be paid to their personality development so that whenever they are released they can restart their lives as good citizens in society. The offender should also get a chance to reform, he added.

The CM said sports grounds should also be prepared for the physical development of prisoners in jails. Good jails are being built in the state and all necessary facilities are being provided to the prisoners, he said.

Khattar said circumstances can lead anyone to do any crime. In such a situation, the opportunity of correction is very important for the criminal. He said that the mental disorders of criminals can be changed by including religious discourses in the jail premises. He said that only religious discourses can bring about a change in criminal life.