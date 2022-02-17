Cong, SAD & BJP’s only aim is to stop AAP govt in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party of colluding to defeat the AAP in Punjab Assembly elections.

Addressing a party rally in Gurdaspur, Kejriwal alleged all the three parties are conspiring against AAP and want to stop the formation of the party’s government at any cost in Punjab.

“If all the parties have gathered to defeat our honest politics, then you should unite to defeat their politics of loot and corruption. Kejriwal said that this time we have to vote to save Punjab. Vote for the better future of your children. Vote to end corruption and mafia,” he said.

“The way these people have been looting Punjab for the last 70 years, they want to continue their loot. The three parties always formed the government by mutual agreement and together looted Punjab. Now they are afraid that when the Aam Aadmi Party government is formed in Punjab, then their loot business will stop forever,” Kejriwal added.

The AAP leader said his party’s aim is to fix the education and medical system of Punjab. “Our aim is to improve the condition of Punjab’s agriculture and farmers. The problem of electricity and water has to be solved. We want to get the youth out of the clutches of drugs and give them good education and employment. We want to end corruption and the mafia from Punjab,” he said.

“On the other hand, the only aim of Congress-Akali Dal and BJP is to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party. So, the people of Punjab should vote for the party which has a roadmap for the development of Punjab and forms a pro-people government,” Kejriwal added.