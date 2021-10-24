Cong running away from public issues by not convening Assembly’s pending monsoon session: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab on Saturday accused the ruling Congress of running away from public issues by not convening the pending monsoon session of the Punjab Assembly.

Leader of Opposition and AAP leader, Harpal Singh Cheema said the newly appointed Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi should immediately convene the remaining monsoon session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly in order to discuss all the remaining and public interest issues of Punjab.

A 15-day session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly is required to reach a permanent solution to these important issues related to the common people of Punjab, he said.

Cheema said the ruling Congress is not only running away from facing pending public issues but is also making fun of the Constitution and rules and regulations. He said Congress is hesitant to call the Monsoon session under the guise of a special session dedicated to the 400th martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

The AAP leader said the special session (Assembly) of 3 September cannot be technically and constitutionally added with the monsoon session because, in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting held before the start of the special session, Speaker of the Assembly Rana KP Singh had assured the session would be called within 15-20 days in which all the remaining issues will be discussed. He said that even after 53 days, the session has not been called.

Cheema said that the issues of sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, Kotkapura firing incident, unemployment, loan waiver, private power purchase agreements including drug, sand, liquor, transport, etc. remain as it is.

“The Congress party in its 2017 election manifesto had promised to address all these issues. Even though Congress has tried to save itself by changing the leader, they cannot run away from accountability to the people,” he said.

Cheema demanded to reserve two special days for the anti-agriculture black law and permanent solution to the agrarian crisis, saying that the joint proposal against the increase in the working area of BSF in Punjab, costly electricity to the people of Punjab, and the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) entered into by the previous Badal government with private power companies should have been cancelled during this session itself.