Cong acting on directions of BJP in Punjab : Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday slammed the Congress leaders for their irresponsible behavior at the floor of House during the on-going session of the Assembly.

The CM said the Congress leaders have wasted the precious time of the house by frequent disruptions. He said these leaders have mercilessly wasted the tax payer’s money by creating ruckus during the proceedings of the house.

Mann said the session could have been used judiciously for discussing the various issues pertaining to the people of Punjab and the state.

The CM said the Congress leaders have ruined this golden opportunity. He said the Congress leaders should not waste the time of the august house in their theatricals.

Mann said if the Congress leaders want to create anarchy in the House they must join the BJP in holding parallel sessions outside the Assembly.

The CM said there is no difference between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. He said as a fact of matter fake Congress has already emerged as B team of the saffron party.

Mann said earlier CM of Congress had ruled the state at the behest of BJP and now the entire Congress party is acting on directions of the saffron party.