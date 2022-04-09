Complete coordination between Central & State security agencies must for country’s unity & integrity: Punjab Governor

Placing focus on the national security, especially in the six border districts of the state, the Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday emphasised complete coordination between the Central and the state security agencies so as to ensure that the unity and integrity of the country are maintained at all costs.

Speaking to reporters after taking took stock of the security scenario in the six border districts along with the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Governor said the main agenda of the meeting was to evolve a robust mechanism to strengthen the security of these districts especially when the neighbouring country is finding ways to foment trouble in Punjab by drugs and weapons smuggling through drones. He said there should be no scope for negligence in this regard.

Expressing concern that the drugs from across the border are falling into the hands of even school-going children, Purohit solicited the peoples’ cooperation and exhorted them to be alert and tip off the police and other security agencies whenever such a nefarious activity takes place.

The Governor further pointed out that in order to channelise the energy of the youth, especially those hailing from the border areas in a constructive manner, a scheme called AGNEEPATH would soon be unveiled in which the youth would be given adequate training besides employment in the army for four to six years.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM, Bhagwant Mann, said Punjab is the land of martyrs having produced legendary revolutionaries such as Shaheed e Azam Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Udham Singh, and Lala Lajpat Rai who sacrificed their lives in the freedom movement.

“Now, the brave youth of the State are carrying forward their legacy by serving in the army for defending the nation”, said the CM adding the focus of the state government is on bringing industry in the border areas apart from the schools, colleges, and the skill development institutions so as to provide job avenues to the youth who have talent in abundance but no means to harness the same.

“The state government is also sparing no effort to bring Sainik Schools in Punjab with a view to produce future officers for the nation’s Armed forces”, added Mann.

Asserting that there must be no compromise on the issue of national security, the CM said he would meet the Union home minister on 12 April for taking up the issue of providing state of the art technological apparatus to the Punjab Police for nipping the menace of cross border smuggling in the bud.