CM face for Punjab announcement litmus test for Cong & Gandhi family: AAP

Ahead of the announcement of the Congress’ chief ministerial face for Punjab on Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said Congress’s CM face announcement is the litmus test for the ruling party and the Gandhi family.

Without naming the two contenders for the Congress’ CM face Charanjit Singh Channi who has been facing allegation of corruption and Navjot Singh Sidhu who has been projecting himself as deserving CM candidate, AAP Punjab senior leader and Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said, “Now we’ll know the stand of Congress party, whether they will choose a mafia (Channi) or a self-centred leader (Sidhu) to be their chief ministerial candidate”.

Cheema said it is pointless to expect an honest and pro-Punjab CM from Congress. He said Congress is giving two options (Channi and Sidhu) in their survey for choosing CM face, and one option is being associated with the mafia and the other is fickle.”

The AAP leader said Congress leaders are facing allegations of running or patronising the sand, liquor and transport mafia. “And time to time Congressmen have accused each other of corruption too,” he added.

Cheema said choosing CM candidate is an internal matter of Congress party but the people of Punjab want to get rid of corruption, mafia and instability in the government system of Punjab.

He said that Congress leaders are questioning the high command about their choice of CM face as Sidhu has said that a person (read Channi) who is alleged of sand and liquor mafia or has been related to it can never take tough decisions.

“And on the other hand rest of the people don’t want someone (Read Sidhu) who is garrulous but has nothing to say on the matter of mafia, corruption and hooliganism,” the AAP leader said.

Cheema also questioned the inaction of Congress high command and Gandhi family against the mafia alleged leaders. “Maybe that’s because the Gandhi family is taking share in mafia money. The people of Punjab will get rid of mafia, corruption and selfless leaders soon and will elect someone,” he added.

He said that people are aware of the works of the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi and Bhagwant Mann’s unblemished and honest personality. “So they will neither choose the mafia nor a self-centred person. He claimed that on March 10 a corruption and mafia free government will be formed in Punjab,” Cheema added.