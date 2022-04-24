To commemorate Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s 400th Prakash Parv programme that has been organised today in Panipat, tremendous enthusiasm was witnessed among the people for – ‘Hind ki Chadar’

A large number of people reached and started a cleanliness drive from GT Road to the venue on Friday morning. On the other hand, Karnal MP, Sanjay Bhatia, Panipat Rural MLA, Mahipal Dhanda, Panipat Urban MLA, Pramod Vij and District Deputy Commissioner, Sunil Sarwan have appealed to the Sangat to reach this programme in maximum numbers.

The local people also started gathering near Yamuna Enclave on GT Road in Panipat from 6 am on Friday with brooms in their hands. The cleanliness drive was spearheaded with ‘seva bhav’ by VVIPs and top brass of the government starting from MPs, MLAs, Deputy Commissioner to senior officers of the District Administration.

The cleanliness campaign was carried out with the ‘spirit of service’ to the ‘Guru’ and every nook and cranny from GT Road to the venue was cleaned.

It will be ensured that the Sangat doesn’t face any inconvenience – MP, Sh. Sanjay Bhatia

Karnal MP, Sanjay Bhatia, who lead the cleanliness drive, said that a large number of Panipat residents reached and started the cleanliness drive replete with the spirit of service.

“Efforts were made to ensure that the Sangat doesn’t face any kind of problem,” he said adding that on the directions of the Chief Minister, Manohar Lal, everyone starting from the District Administration to all the local people and people from different cities of the state are contributing.

“It is a historic occasion when such a grand event is being organised in Panipat,” he added.

Panipat Rural MLA, Mahipal Dhanda said that it is a matter of pride for us that such a big event has been organised in our city Panipat, where lakhs of Sangat reached from the country and abroad.

On the guidelines of the Chief Minister, Manohar Lal the District Administration worked day in and out to ensure that the people who will gather in such a large number are not inconvenienced.

“Sikh Gurus have a history of sacrifice and they will always continue to inspire mankind. Today youth need to understand this sacrifice, thus, youth should reach this programme in maximum number,” he said.