Chugh questions Punjab CM’s failure to hand over Moosewala murder case to CBI or NIA

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday alleged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is deliberately covering up the failure of his government by not handing over the investigation in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Chugh said since the case had inter-state links and was not just confined to Punjab it was in the propriety of things to hand over the sensational murder case investigation to the CBI or the NIA.

Moreover, the BJP leader said, the state government’s failure to institute a judicial inquiry into the incident demonstrated clearly that Mann doesn’t want to go to the depth of the matter. This, he said, would encourage gang culture in the state and expose Punjab to more such heinous incidents.

Chugh said it was an alarming failure of the Punjab government that so far none of the accused in the Moosewala murder case has been arrested. “It only indicated that the investigation in the matter is not making much headway,” he added.