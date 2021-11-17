Channi thanks Centre for re-opening the Kartarpur corridor

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday thanked the Prime Minister and Union home minister for re-opening the Kartarpur corridor ahead of Prakash Purb (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev.

Addressing the gathering during a function to mark the death anniversary of former Punjab Minister and Congress stalwart Sardar Santokh Singh Randhawa today, the

CM announced entire Punjab Cabinet will pay obeisance at Sri Kartarpur Sahib on 18 November as a part of first delegation after reopening of Kartarpur corridor.

Channi said that he had personally taken the issue of reopening of the corridor with the Prime Minister and Union home minister. He said that this is a joyous occasion for the entire Punjabi community in general and Sikh brethren in particular adding that the entire Punjab Cabinet will pay obeisance at Sri Kartarpur Sahib on 18 November.

The CM said the Punjab government is on path of resurrection and revolutionary changes are being introduced to provide responsive, transparent and accountable administration in the state. He said that every effort is being made to ensure well being of people by framing pro-people and development oriented policies.

Paying floral tributes to Randhawa, the CM said the life of this legendary leader is a source of inspiration for millions of people. He said Randhawa was a votary of morality, honesty and value based politics.

Channi said Randhawa was a popular leader of masses who served the party and state zealously till his last breath. Recalling his old ties with Randhawa, the CM said he joined the Congress as a primary member when Sardar Randhawa was President of Punjab Congress.

He said that it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is carrying forward the supreme legacy of his father.