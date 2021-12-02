Channi dares Opposition to list a single decision not implemented during his tenure

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday dared the opposition to list a single decision or an announcement during his tenure, which has not been implemented on the ground.

Reiterating his government’s firm commitment to implement each and every decision in the right earnest, Channi said notwithstanding the time constraint his government would leave no stone unturned to resolve the remaining issues so as to cherish the peoples’ aspirations to their satisfaction.

Training guns at AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal for indulging in mudslinging, CM Channi said though he liked criticism for the sake of mere criticism is not only unethical but undesirable. He advised Kejriwal not to be envious of his pro-people agenda rather implement his model of welfare and development in his own state Delhi. He said, “Punjab government is not ‘Channi Sarkar’ but a ‘Changi Sarkar’ (good government) as we have effectively delivered the goods to win over the trust of the common man.”

Presenting his government’s report card related to the status of implementation of government decisions made during the past 72 days since he had assumed the office on 20 September to date, Channi said as many as 60 decisions have been implemented in the letter and spirit. The CM said several path-breaking decisions have been taken in the power sector including waiver of arrears of domestic electricity consumers up to two-kilowatt load thus benefitting nearly 20 lakh families with a relief of Rs 1500 Crore. Likewise, power prices have also been reduced by Rs Three per unit for domestic consumers with loads up to seven-kilo watts benefitting over 69 lakh families with a relief of Rs 3316 Crore per year.

Channi said his government has also decided to abolish Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), for which the Punjab Assembly has already passed Bills in this regard thus paving a way for its abolition.

In a bid to strictly enforce the implementation of Punjabi as a compulsory subject for all school students across the state, Channi said that the Punjab Learning of Punjabi and Other Languages Act, 2008 has been passed in the Assembly to enhance the penalties from Rs 25,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs One lakh to Rs 50,000, Rs One lakh and Rs Two lakh respectively for contravening the provisions of the said Act.