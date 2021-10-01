Channi copying me as aam aadmi, but will find hard to deliver: Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi may copy him but it will be hard for him to deliver results like the AAP leader.

On a question regarding newly appointed Punjab CM Channi pretending to be an ‘aam aadmi’, Kejriwal took a jibe stating, “It is easy to copy Kejriwal, but hard to implement. When our first government of 49 days was formed, I had sent 32 tainted officers to jail. Channi Sahab should also get the courage and confidence and should send the tainted ministers in his cabinet and corrupt officers behind bars.”

Stating this at a Press conference in Ludhiana, Kejriwal said the government has disappeared in Punjab as all Congress leaders in the state want to be the CM.

“Punjab had formed the Congress government with great hopes. But today, they’ve made a mockery of it. A dirty fight for power is going on. All their leaders want to become CM,” he said.

On the party’s CM face in Punjab, Kejriwal said he would declare the CM candidate in the due course. “The candidate will be a person all Punjab will be proud of,” he said. On the question of Congress leader Navjot Sidhu joining the AAP, Arvind Kejriwal said, “It is a hypothetical question. Whenever anything like this happens, we will tell you first.”

Meanwhile, the AAP leader announced better public healthcare services under the ‘six-point benefits’ to be provided to the people of Punjab on the formation of the AAP government in the state after the 2022 Assembly polls.

Kejriwal, who was on a two-day Punjab visit, said the condition of health infrastructure in Punjab was in a bad condition. He said free and best treatment facilities will be provided at government hospitals in Punjab. Medicines, tests, treatment and surgeries free of cost, he said.

“We have done this in Delhi and will do it in Punjab too. In Delhi, one gets costlier medicines or injections, free of cost at government hospitals. But in Punjab, even medicines are not available in the hospitals,” the AAP leader said.

Kejriwal announced that the people of Punjab will be issued a digital health card and ‘pind ‘ (village) clinics to be opened in Punjab on the lines of Delhi’s mohalla clinics.

Kejriwal vowed to revamp the infrastructure of the existing government hospitals with setting up new government hospitals at a grand scale. He also announced a scheme for road accident cases similar to that in Delhi in which victims will be provided free treatment.