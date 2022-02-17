Channi clarifies ‘UP-Bihar ke bhaiya’ remark, Modi slams Cong’s divisive mentality

Even as Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday clarified his “UP, Bihar de bhaiye” comment was not aimed at migrant workers but only at ‘outsider’ Aam Aadmi Party leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tore into Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi saying “people of such divisive mentality should not be allowed to rule Punjab”.

Facing backlash over his comment made days before the state goes to polls on 20 February, in a video statement, Channi said his statement was twisted and misrepresented. “I only meant people like Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh, and Arvind Kejriwal (Aam Aadmi Party leaders) who come from outside and cause disruptions,” Channi said.

Reaching out to migrant workers, employed at the industrial and agriculture sector, residing in the state, the CM said, “Since yesterday my statement has been twisted. Those who have shed their blood and sweat for Punjab’ progress, we have a bond of love with them and nothing can take them out of our hearts,”.

Addressing a rally at Fazilka, the PM Modi, however, said the remark made by the Congress CM has been seen by the entire country. He also targeted Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was with Channi when he made this remark, saying the “family from Delhi was clapping”.

“Where was Guru Govind Singh born? In Patna Sahib, in Bihar. Will you throw Guru Govind Singh out of Punjab? People of such a divisive mentality should not be allowed to rule Punjab even for one moment,” Modi said.

“Only yesterday we observed Sant Ravidas Jayanti. Where was he born? In Uttar Pradesh, in Varanasi. Will you remove Sant Ravidas from Punjab?” asked the PM. The remark was made at Rupnagar on Tuesday during a roadshow held by Channi along with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In a video that has gone viral, Channi is heard telling the gathering,” Priyanka Gandhi is Punjab’s daughter-in-law, she is the bahu of Punjabis. Bhaiyas from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi cannot come here and rule. We will not allow UP bhaiyas to stray into Punjab,”. Priyanka Gandhi is seen smiling and clapping at this remark made by the CM to the supporters who cheered following this.

Migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are called ‘bhaiye’ in Punjab but it’s considered a disrespectful term. Congress leaders had been portraying the AAP as a party of ‘outsiders’ who were out to capture power from locals in the Assembly polls.

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed Channi’s comment as very shameful. “They keep calling me ‘black’. We strongly condemn such a comment about any person or community. Priyanka Gandhi belongs to UP, so she is a Bhaiya too,” he said.