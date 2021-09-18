‘Captaincy change’: Punjab Congress leaders thank Rahul Gandhi for ‘big decision’

Even as the reported decision to replace Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is yet to become official, several Punjab Congress leaders on Saturday thanked the Congress high command for the big decision.

Ahead of the urgent Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting called this evening apparently to choose the new Chief Minister to replace Captain Amarinder Singh, former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar thanked party leader Rahul Gandhi for finding a solution to the problem of leadership in the state.

“Kudos to Rahul Gandhi for adopting Alexandrian solution to this Punjabi version of Gordian knot. Surprisingly, this bold leadership decision to resolve Punjab Congress imbroglio has not only enthralled congress workers but has sent shudders down the spines of Akalis,” said Jakahr in a tweet.

Punjab Youth Congress chief Brinder Dhillon said party workers stand by Rahul Gandhi. “PYC team and I are not MLAs but as workers of the party stand by our leader Rahul Gandhi. The highest of command,(high command) is our line of duty. Rise above personal interest for glory and prosperity of Punjab. The state of Punjab is our main focus, Keep the Congress flying high,” he said in a tweet.

A media advisor of the Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Surinder Dalla said it for time for the truth to prevail. “Let the truth prevail today because the winner of any discussion or thought is only the truth. Navjot Sidhu as the PPCC President is also sticking to the 18-point agenda and will continue to do so. Navjot Sidhu’s struggle is not for the chair but for the dedication to Punjab and the development of the state,”.

Earlier, an advisor of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu who is seen as an architect of this rebellion, Mohammad Mustafa indicated it’s time for a change for leadership in Punjab. In a tweet, he said the moment has come to liberate 79 of 80 Congress MLAs and he thanked party leadership for this opportunity.