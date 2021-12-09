Capt could not accomplish anything during his tenure as CM: Channi

The Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said Captain Amarinder Singh could not accomplish anything during his tenure as CM and has now joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is inimical to the interests of Punjab, to aspire for power.

Addressing a gathering at the grain market in Payal (Ludhiana), the CM said Amarinder Singh and Sukhbir Singh Badal are befooling the people of Punjab whereas the reality is that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), BJP, and Captain Amarinder Singh have together formed a triarchy.

The CM said the SAD indulged in open loot of the state and it is due to the dictatorial manner of the Badal family and Bikram Singh Majithia that SAD has been reduced to the sidelines.

“As long as Sukhbir and Majithia are in the Akali Dal the party cannot regain its lost ground”, said Channi adding that the fleet of buses, acquired by looting the hard-earned money of common man, owned by the Akali leaders are now rotting the police stations.

The CM also said the sacrilege cases are being pursued vigorously and no person who is responsible would be allowed to go scot-free and neither would the drug peddlers be.

Castigating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, Channi said outsiders from Delhi are out to capture Punjab as if it is common land for anybody’s taking. He further said that only the people of Punjab would rule the state and it is their overpowering love that wherever he goes the people come in hordes to meet him whereas the rallies of Kejriwal and SAD are always flop shows.

Further attacking Kejriwal, the CM said the AAP supremo makes tall claims whenever he comes to Punjab but the truth is that he is totally ignorant about the ethos, culture, or the issues of the State and what Punjab stands for. The people would not tolerate such para-shoot leaders.

Saluting the farmers’ agitation, Channi said more than 700 farmers were martyred during the course of the long struggle. He said Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, had to swallow his pride and the black farm laws were annulled.