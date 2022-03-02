Budget Session: Haryana Assembly pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

On the first day of the Budget Session of the Haryana Assembly which commenced on Wednesday, obituary resolutions were passed to pay rich tributes to prominent personalities including Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.

Leader of the House and Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar paid tributes and read out the obituary resolutions.

Besides Lata Mangeshkar, these included freedom Fighters of Haryana Umrao Singh Yadav, martyrs, and close relatives of members of Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

The House conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families. The House also observed silence to pay homage to the departed souls.

The House also paid rich tributes to 17 martyrs who showed indomitable courage and made supreme sacrifice of their lives while safeguarding the unity and integrity of the motherland.