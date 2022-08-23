BSF recovers AK 47 and M3 type rifles during a search at international border

The Border Security Force (BSF) during a daily search along international border has foiled a smuggling attempt from Pakistan by recovering M3 and AK47 type rifles.

During the search operation, it found two M-3 type rifles with four magazines, three AK – 47 type rifles with six magazines and two pistols with 04 magazines

Taking to Twitter, the BSF tweeted, “Alert troops of @BSF_Punjab thwarted a weapons smuggling attempt by recovering 02 M-3 type rifles with 04 mags (magazines), 03 AK-47 type rifles with 06 mags & 02 Pistols with 04 mags during checking/search along the Indo-Pak Border in Distt Ferozepur, Punjab.”

23 Aug 2022 Alert troops of @BSF_Punjab thwarted a weapons smuggling attempt by recovering 02 M-3 type rifles with 04 mags, 03 AK-47 type rifles with 06 mags & 02 Pistols with 04 mags during checking/search along the Indo-Pak Border in Distt Ferozepur, Punjab.#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/wXb5PJImge — BSF (@BSF_India) August 23, 2022

The BSF has lodged a complaint in the matter to the SHO of the local Police Station for registration of an FIR and also handed over the recovered items to Poilice.

Punjab shares a 553-km long international border, with a barbed wire fence, with Pakistan.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had asked Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) Pankaj Kumar to enhance vigil at the borders of the state for checking smuggling of drugs and weapons from across the border.

The Director General had called on the Chief Minister here on July 31.

(With inputs from IANS)