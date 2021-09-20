BJP asks Sonia Gandhi to come clean on “anti-national” Navjot Sidhu

With former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh bubbing Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu as anti-national, dangerous and a security threat to the state and the country, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday demanded clarification from Congress president Sonia Gandhi to explain her stand on it.

Expressing grave concerns over Sidhu being dubbed as anti-national by former Punjab CM, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said Amarinder describing Sidhu as a “man having close links with Pakistan” was an alarming statement.

“If Sidhu is a threat to the nation, why is Congress high command including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi supporting Sidhu as Punjab Congress chief of a border state,” Chugh asked.

While underlining that Amarinder had made very serious allegations against Sidhu by calling him anti-national, the Congress high command needs to come clean on the matter, Chugh demanded.

After resigning as the CM of Punjab on Saturday, Amarinder had Saturday lashed out at Sidhu over his Pakistan connection and had raised questions about Sidhu’s praise of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and General Bajwa, and even called him anti-national.

“We have all seen Sidhu hugging Imran Khan and General Bajwa, and singing praises for the Pakistan Prime Minister at the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor while our soldiers were being killed at the borders every day,” Amarinder had said, pointing out that the ex-cricketer had attended Imran’s swearing-in even after he (Amarinder) categorically told him not to.