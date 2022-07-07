Bhagwant Mann’s bride-to-be pretty excited on ‘auspicious day’

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s bride-to-be Dr Gurpreet Kaur appears to be pretty excited over her marriage by sharing her picture on the ‘auspicious day’ and responding to the congratulatory messages to the CM.

“Din Shagna Da Chadyaa (the auspicious day has come for the wedding),” Kaur, 32, tweeted this morning sharing a photo in which her mehendi-clad hands could be seen.

Dr Kaur has been thanking the VVIPs including Punjab ministers congratulating Mann for his marriage ever since this news broke yesterday. This was despite the fact that she was not tagged in these messages.

As per the information available, Mann’s mother and sister convinced him to get re-married and chose the girl for him.

Besides Mann’s family members, the ceremony will be attended by Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha member from Punjab, Raghav Chadha among others.

The 48-year-old Mann is getting married to Dr Kaur who did her MBBS from Maharishi Markandeshwar University at Mullana in Haryana in 2018. Her family is from Kurukshetra’s Pehwa . Mann and Gurpreet are believed to have known each other for some time now through family ties.

Mann got divorced from his first wife Inderpreet Kaur in 2015. After divorce, Mann’s first wife lives in the United States (US). The CM has two children, son Dilshan Mann (17) and daughter Seerat Kaur Mann (21), from his first wife.

They live with their mother in the US and presently pursuing higher education. Both Seerat and Dilshan attended Mann’s swearing-in as CM in March.