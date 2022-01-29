Bhagwant Mann files his nomination from Dhuri constituency

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Saturday filed his nomination papers from Dhuri constituency in Sangrur district.

Mann’s mother Harpal Kaur was also present with him at the time of nomination filing. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated Bhagwant Mann on his nomination and wished him a landslide victory. Mann is currently Member of Parliament (MP) from Sangrur and also the state president of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Speaking to reporters after filing the nomination papers, Mann said people of Dhuri have always blessed and supported him. “They will again shower me with the same love and support.

I hope people will vote for the Aam Aadmi Party to form the AAP government in Punjab,” he added.

Mann said that in the coming days he would present the record of his work as a Member of Parliament and expenditure details so that everyone could know how much money has been spent for Dhuri out of his MP fund. Targeting the opponents, Mann said that their only job is to make accusations.

“With the grace of God and blessings of my mother, while filling the nomination form, I kept in mind the great martyrs of our country and the dreams of Baba Saheb,” Mann said in a tweet.