BBMB gets 2 first & 1 second prize

Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has been awarded two first and one-second prizes by the Union ministry of home affairs’ (MHA) department of official language.

An official spokesperson said MHA’s department of official Language organised a Rajbhasha Sammelan and prize distribution function at Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) on 27 November for the offices of North Zone-I and North Zone-II.

“During this prize distribution function, BBMB’s Chief Engineer (system operation) and Chief Engineer (Transmission System) ) were awarded the first prize under ‘B’ Zone for the year 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 respectively,” he said adding both the prizes were received by Chief Engineer (system operation), BS Sabherwal.

“In the same ceremony, Director/P&D (PP) under System Operation of Bhakra Beas Management Board was also awarded SECOND PRIZE for the year 2019-20 under ‘B’ Zone,” the spokesperson said adding the prize was received by Madan Singh, Director/P&D (PP).

Sheela Devi (Hindi translator) and Bhagwati Bai (Hindi translator) were also honored with appreciation letters by the Department of Official Language for their performance, the spokesperson said.

BBMB chairman Sanjay Srivastava said, “These achievements are a matter of pride for the Bhakra Beas Management Board, he further congratulated all the Head of Departments for these achievements,”.