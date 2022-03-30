Attack on Kejriwal’s house sign of BJP’s anger over crushing defeat in Punjab: Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday described the attack on Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal’s residence as a cowardly act.

“The anger of the BJP is clearly visible in Punjab due to the crushing defeat at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party. The attack on the house of Chief Minister Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal ji in the presence of police is a cowardly act. Now it is clear that BJP is only afraid of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal,” Mann said in a tweet.

Other Aam Aadmi Party leaders also reacted strongly to the attack on Kejriwal’s house allegedly by the Bharatiya Janata Party workers.

Punjab education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the entire Punjab is with Kejriwal.

“The victory of Punjab has made it clear that the next Prime Minister of the country will be Arvind Kejriwal, that’s why the BJP is scared,” he said in a tweet.

“Completely Shocked…. How can a Chief Minister’s residence that too one like Arvind Kejriwal ji’s, who is a national leader can be attacked by goons in presence of Delhi Police ?,” another Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains said in a tweet.