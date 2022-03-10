Assembly Poll Results : Kejriwal congratulates Punjab for “Inqalab”

Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday described the party’s landslide victory in Punjab as an Inqalab (revolution).

Sharing his picture with AAP’s CM candidate for Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, in a one-line tweet, Kejriwal congratulated the people of the state for the inqalab. Till12.30 p.m., AAP was leading in 90 of 117 seats.

While the Congress is way behind with 18 seats and Shiromani Akali Dal was leading only in six seats.

The wave in AAP favor was apparently resulting in humiliating defeats to most stalwarts in Punjab politics with the Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi of Congress trailing both from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur to AAP candidates. Former CM, Parkash Singh Badal of SAD was also trailing from Lambi constituency to AAP.

Former CM, Captain Amarinder Singh, was also trailing in the counting of votes from Patiala Urban to the AAP candidate. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was also trailing from Amritsar East to AAP. Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann was leading from Dhuri and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was also trailing from Jalalabad constituency .