As CM, my govt’s first decision will be on unemployment: Mann

Aam Aadmi Party’ chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Thursday singled out unemployment in Punjab as his biggest concern and said his first decision as CM will be to bring an end to unemployment in the state.

Addressing party supporters in Sangrur after the party’s landslide victory in Punjab, Mann said he will bring governance to people’s doorstep.

“Our elderly people (are tired of visiting government offices and courts to get their work done but they are told to come for it later. Now they need not go anywhere, now the same officers will come to your villages like a public servant,” Mann said.

He said Punjab was run from Palaces and big houses, but now Punjab will be run by localities, villages and towns.

“My first decision will be to bring an end to unemployment. Youth of the state are having syringes (to take drugs), I have to give them work. How many of them are studying in Ukraine ? They have to pay crores of rupees for MBBS seats here. Now no need to go outside, we will set our house in order with the broom. You (voters) have fulfilled your responsibility, now it’s my turn. Have faith in me. I will slowly but surely bring Punjab on track. You will see a difference in a month’s time,” the AAP leader said.

Mann said from now on, no government office will have a photo of the CM but of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar.

“I will not take oath (as CM) at Raj Bhawan or anywhere else but at Khatkar Kalan (the historical village where Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh was born),” he added.

Thanking AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for touring the state for the poll campaign despite bad health, Mann said Punjab’s schools and hospitals will be improved on the lines of Delhi, power will be made available for industry at cheaper rates and the state will be made safer for women.