Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday officially released a Shabad, sung by several leading personalities, and a song, rendered by renowned Sufi singer Puran Chand Wadali, to mark the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

Dedicated to Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji’s 550th Prakash Purb, the Shabad – ‘Satguru Nanak Aaye Ne’ – and song – ‘Guru Da Langha’, aim to spread Guru Sahib’s message amongst the masses. The song has been penned by legislator Raj Kumar Verka.

The Shabad has been composed by Harshdeep Kaur and features leading national film personalities including Shankar Mahadevan, Kapil Sharma, and Jaspinder Narula along with acclaimed singers Shaan, Saleem Merchant, Sukhshinder Shinda, Richa Sharma, Shekhar Ravjiani, and Neeti Mohan.

Interacting with Shabad music director Harshdeep Kaur on Monday afternoon, the Chief Minister hoped the visual rendering of the creative would further disseminate the philosophy and ideals propounded by Guru Nanak Dev. The CM wished the team his best for their future endeavours and exhorted them to come up with more such initiatives.