Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said all monetary transactions will be done through online mode at the panchayat level in the state.

Presiding over a meeting for planning of budget and financial management of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and local bodies, the CM said, “We want the state to move towards a new Haryana”. At present, 2,713 Panchayats are implementing online payments in the state. On hearing this, the CM suggested that it (online payment) should be implemented in every Panchayat.

He said that the implementation of online mode in the system will bring in transparency and everything can be monitored closely. It was also apprised in the meeting that so far, 55,000 vendors have registered on the e-Gram Swaraj portal. He also directed to formulate the budget of each level on a prescribed form and send it before 30 April so that the Budget can be released on time.

Khattar said more budget should be released in the first two quarters in order to expedite the works in the first two quarters. He further said that minimum budget should be released in the last quarter so that emphasis can be laid to complete the developmental works started in the first three quarters by the last quarter.

While directing all the Panchayats to implement epanchayats, the CM said that there will be transparency with the introduction of epanchayats and e-offices.

Meanwhile, in a relief to Arhtiyas (grain commission agents) a day ahead of Rabi procurement season, Khattar announced relief in outstanding payment of interest and penalties for Arhtiyas.

Addressing a Press conference, the CM announced 40 per cent interest waiver on default amount and 100 per cent waiver of penal interest for the Arhtiyas.

“For those plot holders owning plots in Grain Markets and Vegetable Mandis of Haryana State Agricultural Market ing Board (HSAMB), who are unable to pay their instalments on time due to any reasons, now the state government has decided to give 40 per cent interest waiver on the default amount and 100 per cent waiver on penal interest, provided that the plot holder clears the entire balance amount by 15 June, 2021,” the CM said.