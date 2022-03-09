Agenda of Channi & Capt’s meetings with Amit Shah is to stop AAP govt in Punjab: Cheema

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said as all exit polls are indicating the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, leaders of traditional parties are again coming together to hatch conspiracies against the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Responding to separate meeting of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and former CM Captain Amarinder Singh with Union home minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday, senior AAP Punjab leader and Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema alleged the agenda of these meetings was to stop the formation of AAP government in Punjab.

While Channi had claimed the main issues discussed with Shah included amending the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) rules and the ongoing ‘Operation Ganga’ to evacuate stranded Indians from Ukraine, former CM and Punjab Lok Congress leader Amarinder had said he held “general discussion” on Punjab in the meeting with the Union home minister.

As these meetings were held ahead of the poll results slated for 10 March, Cheema said now that all exit polls are indicating the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, leaders of traditional parties are again coming together to hatch conspiracies against Punjab and Aam Aadmi Party.

He said if Channi had talked to Shah about the issues of Punjab, then he should inform the people about solutions of those issues because in his last meeting with the Union home minister as the Chief Minister, Channi handed over half of Punjab to the Union government and Border Security Force’s ambit was expanded to 50 kilometers in the state.

He said the Central agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) was arm twisting Amarinder Singh as well as Channi and these leaders were silent on anti-Punjab decisions of the Modi government to save themselves.

Cheema said the aim of Congress, BJP, and Akali Dal Badal was to retain power in Punjab, so they once again joined hands to form an alliance.

“But the people of Punjab will completely spoil the anti-Punjab plans of these traditional parties. The people of Punjab had voted unilaterally in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party, and the same was confirmed by all opinion and exit polls. The results on March 10 will be even more astonishing and the regime of traditional parties and their corrupt politics will end for good,” he added.