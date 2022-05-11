AAP’s govt’s laxity exposing Punjab to revival of militancy: Chugh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday said the grave laxity in surveillance under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has exposed Punjab once again to the threat of revival of militancy.

In a statement, Chugh said it is time Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stopped playing second fiddle to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and campaigned for him in other states, leaving Punjab in the hands of lawless forces.

He said the manner Kejriwal tweets on the Punjab situation exhibits that he has direct control over the state and the CM was his “puppet”.

The BJP leader said there was a very clear graph of the growth of militancy in Punjab and the entrance of the AAP government.

“There have been two dozen incidents of militant activities in the state during the last about one and a half months of the AAP government in Punjab which is not just a matter of concern but has become a big worry for the nation”, Chugh said.

The BJP leader questioned the propriety of Kejriwal to talk about the law and order situation in Punjab. “Is it not a Constitutional mockery that the CM of Delhi is taking responsibility for another state?” he asked.

Chugh said because of Kejriwal’s background militants have started taking Punjab to ransom. He said it was no coincidence that ever since Kejriwal set his foot in Himachal Pradesh the Khalistani elements have become active in the peaceful state that HP has always been peaceful.

Chugh said Kejriwal’s interference in Punjab has given a boost to the militant elements. He advised Mann to learn to keep Kejriwal away from Punjab for the sake of peace in Punjab.

He said the attack on the intelligence headquarters of the Punjab police in Mohali indicated clearly that militants are emboldened enough with Kejriwal at the helm of affairs.

Chugh said Punjab Police had always stood up bravely against the militant elements, but it is time that the entire force became vigilant against the designs of the AAP.