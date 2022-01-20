AAP’s CM face Bhagwant Mann to contest Assembly poll from Dhuri

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to field Punjab’s Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann from Dhuri constituency in Sangrur in the upcoming Punjab Legislative Assembly elections.

Announcing this at a Press conference, AAP’s co-in-charge of Punjab affairs Raghav Chadha said people of Punjab consider Mann, who is a two-time Member of Parliament from Sangrur, as a breath of fresh air for political change in the state.

He said Mann would win from his constituency Dhuri with a record breaking margin. He also said that party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Mann would prove to be a dynamic duo in Punjab. “People hope to eradicate corruption from the country, protect government resources and provide better facilities to the common people, and they only trust them (Kejriwal and Mann) to do so,” the AAP leader said.

“Mann is AAP’s only Member of Parliament and he is also the state president of the party. Mann strengthened the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. The people of Sangrur elected Bhagwant Mann as a Member of Lok Sabha twice in 2014 and 2019 and now they wanted Mann to contest from his district as the Chief Ministerial candidate. And with great pleasure and respect, AAP has decided to field Bhagwant Mann from Dhuri constituency,” Chadha said.

He said the people of Punjab had cast their vote in favor of Mann in the referendum where 93.3 per cent people had chosen him. As a result, AAP national convener Kejriwal had announced Bhagwant Mann as the party’s chief minister candidate.

Chadha claimed only AAP is contesting in Punjab with the announced candidate of the Chief Minister and the candidate has also been chosen by the people of the state. He said that Mann has the substance to developed Punjab economically, socially, educationally and politically.

He hoped that the people of Punjab would also elect Bhagwant Mann as CM in elections to form a government of Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

The AAP leader said Punjab, which was known as the golden sparrow of the country, has been ruined by the ruling parties. He said that these parties have weakened the state intellectually, economically, communally and morally.

Today, Punjab has a debt of over Rs Three Lakh Crore. The youth of Punjab are hitting the skids due to Corruption, mafia rule and drugs, for which Shiromani Akali Dal Badal, Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, Captain Amarinder Singh and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi are responsible,” he said.