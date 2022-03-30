AAP pats Mann for ‘door-step ration delivery’, BJP says Punjab govt playing pranks with “PM’s Free Ration Scheme”

Even as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday described Chief Bhagwant Mann’s decision for ‘door-step ration delivery’ as “historic”, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tuesday said accused the AAP government of misleading people by making deceptive claims.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said while distributing free rations to people the AAP government in Punjab should also tell the people that it was the provision made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said under the PM’s scheme in Punjab 1.42 crore people have been given free ration and now the AAP government is drum-beating on it to mislead people and to claim false credit on the central scheme.

Chugh said it was time the AAP government started delivering on the ground instead of making misleading claims and credits.

He also lambasted the CM, Mann, for distorting and misinterpreting a routine administrative decision of the Central government providing central benefits to the employees working with the Union Territory administration.

Chugh said, this was a long pending demand of the employees, many of whom are drawn from Punjab, that they should get all services benefits at par with the Central government employees.

“Now that the Central government has agreed to their demand, the Bhagwant Mann government is again making a misleading observation about it,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader and spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said the decision of the Mann government for ‘door-step ration delivery’ will benefit the common people and the needy.

In a video message, Kang said this decision has proved that the AAP government is a government of the common people. He said now daily wagers, laborers, poor and old people will not have to stand in long queues for rations.

Condemning the previous governments, Kang said that during Congress and Akali Dal-BJP governments, the cheap rations given to the poor were reaching the homes of the rich and the powerful.