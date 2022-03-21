AAP nominates former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha to RS from Punjab

After a landslide victory in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today announced that it has nominated former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha to Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

The party has also nominated Dr Sandeep Pathak to Rajya Sabha who camped in Punjab for nearly three years and formed an organization at the booth level.

In addition to these, AAP has also nominated Ashok Mittal, Chancellor of Lovely Professional University (LPU) to the Upper House.

While Chadha is an MLA from Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar and party’s co-incharge in Punjab, Harbhajan Singh made his debut in 1998 andin 2016 he played his last international match and officially announced his retirement in 2021.

AAP has also nominated Sanjiv Arora, founder of Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Care Charitable Trust to Rajya Sabha.

The last day to file the nominations is Monday. The five Punjab vacancies are arising due to the term of the following Rajya Sabha MPs ending on April 9. Punjab has seven seats in the Upper House.

Congress leaders Partap Singh Bajwa and SS Dullo, BJP’s Shwait Malik, SAD’s Naresh Gujral and SS Dhindsa from SAD-Sanyukt are the five Rajya Sabha MPs whose term is approaching the end.