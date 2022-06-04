AAP candidate Gurmail Singh files nomination for Sangrur bypoll

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Gurmail Singh on Saturday filed his nomination papers for the Sangrur bypoll in the presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday.

Gurmail, Sangrur district in-charge, was nominated for bypoll by the party on Friday, which is scheduled for 23 June. The Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Mann contested and won from the Dhuri Assembly segment in the 2022 Assembly elections. Mann, the incumbent chief minister, had won from Sangrur in 2014 and 2019.

Speaking to reporters, Mann said AAP is the representative party of “common people” and declaring Gurmail as a candidate from the Sangrur bypoll is a testament to it.

Expressing confidence in Gurmail, the CM said a well-educated Gurmail is connected to his roots and has been working diligently for the welfare of Sangrur residents for the past many years.

Gurmail is a post-graduate in maths and has also done an MBA. Before entering politics as a full-time politician, he was a teacher and taught children at various schools till 2018.

A party spokesperson said Gurmail became circle chief of the Bhawanigarh block in 2015. He was later elected as Sarpanch of Gharachon village in 2018 and AAP had appointed him district president of Sangrur district in 2021.

Gurmail said his sole aim is to uplift the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency and carry forward the mission of CM Bhagwant Mann to make the state again “Rangla Punjab”.

He assured people that he will raise crucial issues of Punjab in the Parliament once elected from the constituency.