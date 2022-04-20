AAP can go to any extent to win elections: Punjab Cong chief on SYL controversy

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday said Punjab’s water interests might get compromised as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) can go to any extent in pursuit of winning elections.

Reacting to AAP’s Haryana in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Gupta’s statement that every Haryana village will get Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal water once the AAP forms government in the state in 2025, Warring asked the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann since “the enemy is at the gates, what are your preparations”.

He asked Mann to “take all parties into confidence and prepare legal and administrative strategies in view of Haryana planning to file a contempt petition in the Supreme Court on the SYL issue. “The time to act is now, lest we may be too late”, he warned the Punjab CM.

The Punjab Congress president said two different and disturbing developments have taken place during the last two days.

The Haryana government is planning to approach the SC seeking implementation of its orders on the construction of the SYL, while the Aam Aadmi Party has announced that SYL water will reach every field in Haryana by 2025, the Congress leader said.

“We have strong reasons to feel concerned that with Haryana moving the SC and AAP committing construction of the SYL by 2025, the Punjab government might compromise state’s position and may not defend the case in SC strongly”, Warring said, while asking Mann to spell out his stand in view of his party leader Gupta’s statement.