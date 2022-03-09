AAP to become alternative to BJP-Cong at national level: Sandhwan

A day after exit poll results predicted a victory for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, senior party leader, and legislator Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Tuesday said AAP will soon become a better alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress at the national level.

He said the exit poll results made clear that the people of Punjab have rejected the corrupt politics of Congress, BJP, and Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal). Like Delhi, the corrupt and nepotism-based politics of Congress, BJP, and SAD will be wiped out of Punjab on 10 March, the AAP leader said in a statement.

Sandhwan said that the people of Punjab have voted for the change and chose the Aam Aadmi Party, which was contesting elections on the agenda of development and upliftment of common people.

He said not only Punjab but the people of every state want change. People are fed up with the corruption and nepotism of BJP-Congress and other traditional parties and want to get rid of them. Earlier the people of the country had no option other than Congress and BJP, but now they have got a good option in the form of an honest and pro-development party, the AAP leader said.

Sandhwan said AAP is progressing fast on the national level. “This is going to happen for the first time in the history of the country that apart from the Congress-BJP, any party is going to form the government in two states. In the coming days, the AAP will replace the Congress in the whole country and will challenge the BJP with full force,” he added.