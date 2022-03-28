8-member drug peddlers gang busted, 105 kg marijuana recovered

Haryana Police has busted an eight-member gang of drug traffickers, including two females and a former cop, involved in inter-state smuggling of narcotics.

The police have also recovered 105 kilograms (kg) 500 grams of ganja (marijuana), being transported from Odisha state.

Giving this information on Monday, a Haryana Police spokesperson said the police team which acted on a tip-off caught eight accused identified as Monu, a native of Bihar, Sarabjit Singh of Rajasthan, Rakesh and Ravi of district Sonipat, Kuldeep, and Manjit of district Rohtak. The two female members of the gang are mother and daughter who are residents of Indira colony Rohtak.

A police team got a tip-off regarding a huge consignment of ganja being transported from Odisha in a Scorpio and i20 vehicle to be supplied in the area of Rohtak district.

Acting on the tip-off, a naka was laid on the kundli-manesar-palwal expressway near Badli, and based on suspicion two vehicles were intercepted, the spokesperson said.

During checking, 105 kg 500 grams of ganja was found hidden in five bags. While two bags were recovered from the i20 used to act as a pilot vehicle, whereas three bags were seized from the Scorpio vehicle.

It was also revealed that separate cases of murder were registered against the three accused Manjeet, Kuldeep, and Rakesh.

All three have been sentenced to life imprisonment in these cases and were out on bail. One of the arrested accused Manjeet is a dismissed employee of Haryana Police. He was recruited in 2002 and sacked in 2015 after being convicted in the murder case.

A case under NDPS Act has been registered against them and further investigation is being done.