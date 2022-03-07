Over 5 lakh Haryana govt school students to get tablets by May

Over five lakh students studying in government schools in Haryana will be given tablets with preloaded content during the next academic session.

Answering a question asked by a member during the budget session of Haryana Assembly on Monday, Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal said tablets will be provided to the students by May 2022.

He said these tablets with preloaded content along with personalised and adaptive learning (PAL) software and free internet data will be provided to more than five lakh students of secondary classes.

Kanwar Pal said about Rs 620 Crore will be spent by the government to provide tablets to all the students so that no student of Class X to XII is deprived of this facility.

The minister said due to Covid-19, the meaning of the education process has changed and teaching training has emerged as an inclusive form of education.

Therefore, the Haryana government has decided to give free tablets to all the students of the state who are studying in Class X to Class XII, he said.

“Through this programme, students studying in government schools of Haryana will get the benefit of digital online education. Its basic objective is to bridge the gap in digital education of most of the children studying in government schools, who are from economically weaker and deprived sections and who are not able to buy devices like smartphones and tablets etc,” Kanwar Pal added.

The minister said digital material, e-books, various types of test videos and related material related to class wise syllabus in government schools will be available on the tablets which will be given to these students. This will not only facilitate the students from the comfort of their homes, but will also help them in online learning and exams, he added.