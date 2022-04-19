400th Prakash Purab celebrations: Haryana govt team reaches Golden Temple for holy water

Ahead of the state-level 400th Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) celebrations of Hindi Ki Chadar Guru Tegh Bahadur to be held at Panipat on 24 April, a team of the Haryana government reached Golden Temple on Monday to bring the holy water from the Sarovar(holy tank).

The team, led by the minister of state for sports and youth affairs Sandeep Singh, includes Karnal Member of Parliament, Sanjay Bhatia, and Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Dr. Amit Agrawal.

The team first paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and gave the programme invitation at Sri Darbar Sahib.

Singh said on 24 April the 400th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur would be celebrated in a grand manner in Panipat.

“We really feel fortunate as we got a chance to bring this holy water to Haryana,” the minister said. He said the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar would also send an invitation to the Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann for participating in this religious programme.