Over 2000 women, girls participate in Haryana Police’s ‘Jagriti Yatra’ in first 10-days

Haryana Police on Saturday said its month-long cycle rally ‘Jagriti Yatra’ to promote the safety of women has educated more than 2000 women and girls about their rights and safety tips through awareness events organised across districts in the first 10-days post-launch.

Sharing this information today, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that the cycle rally which was flagged off by DGP Haryana, PK Agrawal on 15 November in Panchkula has also covered about 440 kilometers of distance while heading towards the 10 districts of Haryana including Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Gurugram, and Faridabad.

The spokesperson said 16 policewomen cyclists participated in the Jagriti Yatra and were welcomed by the women and girls who attended the social awareness events organised across these districts. Through these programmes, the women cyclists sensitized them about crime against women prevention and roles of different agencies in eradicating the cases by booking culprits.

The ‘Jagriti Yatra’ will cover the remaining 12 Police districts of Haryana in the coming month, followed by its culmination on 10 December 2021 with a closing ceremony to be conducted at Police Headquarters. With an aim to ensure the safety of women, these women cyclists of Haryana police had decided to promote the cause in their own unique way, the spokesperson added.