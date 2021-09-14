2 more held in Haryana Police recruitment exam paper leak

Haryana Police has arrested two more accused, carrying a reward of Rs 50000 each, in connection with the paper leak during the Haryana Police constable recruitment is written test. A total of 39 accused have been arrested so far.

While giving this information on Monday, a spokesman of Haryana Police said the arrested accused have been identified as Nihal Singh, a resident of district Bhiwani and Ramesh of district Mahendragarh.

A preliminary probe revealed that the answer key was obtained by accused Nihal Singh from the accused Narendra, who was arrested earlier and some candidates were further provided the answer keys by him.

On 4 August, accused Ramesh was also involved in the meeting organised by Narendra to get the paper out at a Hotel in Hisar.

A reward of Rs Two lakh each was announced by the Director-General of Police, Haryana for any information leading to the arrest of two accused wanted in this case while a reward of Rs 50,000 each for information on the arrest of nine accused.

Apart from these two accused, four accused having a bounty of 50000 each and Muzaffar Ahmed Khan carrying a reward of Rs two lakh, a resident of Gul district Ramban Jammu have already been arrested. Both the accused were taken on remand through interrogation by producing in the court.