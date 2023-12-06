Logo

# India

19 IAS and PCS officers shifted as part of latest transfers in Punjab

SNS | Chandigarh | December 6, 2023 9:46 am

(PHOTO: SNS)

New Municipal Commissioners were appointed in Ludhiana, Bathinda, and Jalandhar with Sandeep Rishi taking charge in Ludhiana, Rahul in Bathinda, and Aditya Uppal in Jalandhar.

This development unfolded as part of the broader reshuffling of administrative roles, which saw eight IAS and 11 PCS officers being transferred recently.

Additionally, the Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC) welcomed Ravinder Singh as its new Managing Director. Among other notable changes, Chander Gaind assumed the additional responsibility of Secretary, Water Resources, and three IAS officers were designated as Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) in various districts.

This reshuffle also extended to the Regional Transport Officers in Patiala, Sangrur, and Jalandhar, where Naman Marken, Kuldeep Bawa, and Aditya Gupta assumed their respective roles. Overall, seven additional officers received new posting orders as part of this administrative restructuring.

